Japan Housing Starts Rise 8.2% In July

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts increased for the fourth straight month in July, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism showed on Monday.

Housing starts climbed 8.2 percent yearly in July, though slower than the 18.6 percent surge in June. The expected growth rate was 7.9 percent.

Increases were seen across all segments, except issued ones, which slumped by 24.4 percent. The built-for-sale category logged the biggest growth of 14.6 percent, and owned and rented categories rose by 0.4 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively.

The seasonally adjusted annualised housing starts dropped to 774,000 in July from 786,000 in June.