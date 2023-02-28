Japan Housing Starts Rise Most Since October 2021

(RTTNews) - Japan's housing starts recovered strongly in January and at the fastest pace in more than a year, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Tuesday.

Housing starts climbed 6.6 percent year-on-year in January, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in December. That was well above the 1.1 percent increase economists had expected. It was the first gain in four months.

Further, this was the fastest rate of growth since October 2021, when housing starts had risen 10.4 percent.

The solid rebound in January was driven by a 4.8 percent recovery in new construction of two-by-four and a 25.0 percent jump in that of built-for-sale.

The seasonally adjusted annualized housing starts rose to 893,000 in January from 846,000 in the previous month.

Data also showed that construction orders received by the big 50 contractors plunged 14.0 percent yearly in January, after an 8.5 percent rebound in December.