Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

214,8388
 JPY
-3,5243
-1,61 %
JPY - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
31.07.2026 02:01:08

Japan Industrial Output Climbs 1.3% In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - beating forecasts for a gain of 1.0 percent and up from 0.1 percent in May.

On a yearly basis, production was up 4.2 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Individually, shipments were down 0.4 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year, while inventories rose 2.3 percent on month and fell 2.7 percent on year. The inventory ratio was up 2.3 percent on month and down 3.2 percent on year.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzflut: US-Börsen letztlich stark -- ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- DAX schließt höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag deutlich zu. Auch für den deutschen Leitindex ging es aufwärts. Die US-Börsen stiegen kräftig. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich überwiegend fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen