Japan Industrial Output Climbs 1.3% In June

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - beating forecasts for a gain of 1.0 percent and up from 0.1 percent in May.

On a yearly basis, production was up 4.2 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Individually, shipments were down 0.4 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year, while inventories rose 2.3 percent on month and fell 2.7 percent on year. The inventory ratio was up 2.3 percent on month and down 3.2 percent on year.