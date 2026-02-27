Japan Industrial Output Climbs 2.2% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 5.5 percent following the 0.1 percent contraction in December.

On a yearly basis, production was up 2.2 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were up 3.2 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 4.2 percent on year. The inventory ratio dropped 4.6 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.