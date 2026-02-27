Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

210,4429
 JPY
-1,5268
-0,72 %
JPY - GBP
27.02.2026 01:18:49

Japan Industrial Output Climbs 2.2% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 5.5 percent following the 0.1 percent contraction in December.

On a yearly basis, production was up 2.2 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were up 3.2 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 4.2 percent on year. The inventory ratio dropped 4.6 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.

25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

NVIDIA-Bilanz im Fokus: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schließt stärker -- US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Donnerstagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Donnerstag nahe der Nulllinie, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen konnte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung.
