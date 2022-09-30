Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
30.09.2022 02:04:10
Japan Industrial Output Climbs 2.7% On Month In August
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent on month in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent and was up from 0.8 percent in July.
On a yearly basis, industrial production climbed 5.1 percent, exceeding expectations for a gain of 2.0 percent following the 1.8 percent contraction in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that is showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlreiche Belastungs- und Unsicherheitsfaktoren: US-Börsen schließen deutlich tiefer -- ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX schließt unter 12.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der ATX verbuchte am Donnerstag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex musste ebenfalls kräftige Verluste hinnehmen. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag ebenfalls deutlich tiefer. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Donnerstag ohne klare gemeinsame Richtung.