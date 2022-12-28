Japan Industrial Output Eases 0.1% In November

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in November, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 3.2 percent drop in October.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.3 percent - missing expectations for a gain of 1.0 percent following the 3.0 percent increase in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it has weakened.