Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

211,6405
 JPY
0,7820
0,37 %
JPY - GBP
19.01.2026 07:45:29

Japan Industrial Output Falls More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production decreased more than initially estimated in November, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 2.7 percent monthly in November, reversing a 1.5 percent increase in October. In the initial estimate, industrial output showed a decline of 2.6 percent.

Shipments contracted 1.7 percent over the month, and inventories logged a fall of 3.0 percent. Meanwhile, the inventory ratio rose by 0.2 percent.

On an annual basis, industrial production declined 2.2 percent versus a 1.6 percent growth in the prior month.

Further, data showed that capacity utilization declined 5.3 percent, in contrast to a 3.3 percent increase a month ago.

Trump mit Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Konflikt: ATX und DAX vor tieferem Start -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Montag mit Verlusten erwartet. Zum Wochenstart geht es an den Märkten in Fernost größtenteils abwärts.
