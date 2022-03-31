Japan Industrial Output Gains 0.1% On Month In February

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 0.8 percent contraction in January (originally -1.3 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent, matching forecasts after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is continuing to show signs of an upward movement.