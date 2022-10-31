Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
31.10.2022 00:58:10
Japan Industrial Output Jumps 9.8% On Year In September
(RTTNews) - The value of industrial production in Japan was up 9.8 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.
That beat expectations for an increase of 7.0 percent and was up from 5.8 percent in the previous month.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production slipped 1.6 percent - missing forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after rising 3.4 percent in August.
Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its forecast for industrial production, saying that it shows signs of increase at a moderate pace.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.