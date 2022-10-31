Japan Industrial Output Jumps 9.8% On Year In September

(RTTNews) - The value of industrial production in Japan was up 9.8 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 7.0 percent and was up from 5.8 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production slipped 1.6 percent - missing forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent after rising 3.4 percent in August.

Upon the release of the data, the METI upgraded its forecast for industrial production, saying that it shows signs of increase at a moderate pace.