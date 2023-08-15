Japan Industrial Output Rebounds More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production expanded more than initially estimated at the end of the second quarter, the latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced by a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in May. The rate of increase was revised up from 2.0 percent.

Shipments rose 1.6 percent monthly in June, and inventories advanced 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, the data showed that the inventory ratio showed a decrease of 0.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production remained flat in June after rising 4.2 percent in the previous month.