Japan Industrial Output Rises 2.7% On Year In December

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan gained 2.7 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3 percent and down from 5.1 percent in November.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production sank 1.0 percent - again missing forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent following the 7.0 percent spike in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is showing signs of an upward movement.

Industries that saw improvement included motor vehicles, pulp and paper products and petroleum and coal products. These were tempered by declines among business-oriented machinery, production machinery and transport equipment.

Shipments were down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.5 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.5 percent on month and 5.5 percent on year and the inventory ratio added 0.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Among the shipments, gains among business-oriented machinery, production machinery and transport equipment were offset by declines among motor vehicles, electronic parts and electrical machinery.

Among inventories, gains among petroleum and cola products, production machinery and chemicals were offset by declines among electrical machinery and motor vehicles.

According to the METI's forecast of industrial production, output is expected to rise 5.2 percent on month in January and 2.2 percent in February.

Industries contributing to the increase in January include electronic parts, electrical machinery and production machinery. Industries contributing to the increase in February include transport equipment, electrical machinery and production machinery.

Also on Monday, the METI said that the value of retail sales in Japan was up 1.4 percent on year in December, coming in at 14.656 trillion yen.

That missed expectations for an increase of 2.7 percent and was down from 1.9 percent in November.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail sales were down 1.0 percent after rising an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in November (originally 1.2 percent).

For the fourth quarter of 2021, retail sales were up 1.4 percent on year and 2.0 percent on quarter; for all of 2021, retail sales were up 1.9 percent.

Commercial sales were up 6.2 percent on year and down 1.0 percent on month at 52.900 trillion yen, while wholesale sales were up 8.1 percent on year and down 1.4 percent on month at 38.244 trillion yen.