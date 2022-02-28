28.02.2022 00:58:04

Japan Industrial Output Sinks 1.3% On Month In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 1.0 percent drop in December.

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 0.9 percent - again shy of expectations for a fall of 0.5 percent following the 2.7 percent increase in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is showing signs of upward movement.

