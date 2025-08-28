Japan Industrial Output Sinks 1.6% In July

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted1.6 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in June.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 0.9 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment for industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were down 2.5 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.8 percent on month but fell 2.5 percent on year. The inventory ratio was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.