Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen

198,4692
 JPY
-0,3607
-0,18 %
JPY - GBP
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
Tools
Währungsrechner
Invertiert
29.08.2025 01:58:31

Japan Industrial Output Sinks 1.6% In July

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted1.6 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 2.1 percent increase in June.

On a yearly basis, industrial production was down 0.9 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment for industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were down 2.5 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.8 percent on month but fell 2.5 percent on year. The inventory ratio was up 0.4 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year.

03:07 Carl Icahns Aktien-Strategie: Das änderte sich im Depot im 2. Quartal 2025
28.08.25 Beteiligungen von Elliott Investment Management: So investierte Hedgefonds-Chef Paul Singer im 2. Quartal 2025
27.08.25 Im Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Aktien von Microsoft, Apple & Co. im Q2-Portfolio
26.08.25 Depot-Update: Darauf setzt Michael Burry im zweiten Quartal 2025
24.08.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34

Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX und DAX beenden Handel kaum bewegt -- Wall Street letztlich zurückaltend -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Donnerstag kaum Ausschläge. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich kraftlos. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigen sich am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.
