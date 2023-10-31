Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
31.10.2023 01:10:52
Japan Industrial Production Adds 0.2% In September
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday - well shy of forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in August.
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 4.6 percent after dropping 4.4 percent in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI updated its assessment of industrial production to fluctuating indecisively.
Shipments were up 0.4 percent on month and down 2.5 percent on year, while inventoried fell 1.1 percent on month and rose 0.4 percent on year. The inventory ratio was down 1.1 percent on month and up 5.0 percent on year.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Auftakt einer ereignisreichen Handelswoche: ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich etwas fester -- Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Sitzung uneins
Der heimische Markt begann die Handelswoche mit Gewinnen. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am Montag im Plus. Die US-Märkte legten am Montag zu. Die asiatischen Börsen bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.