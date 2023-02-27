Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release preliminary January figures for industrial production, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Output is expected to sink 2.6 percent on month after rising 0.3 percent in December.

Japan also will see January numbers for retail sales, construction orders and housing starts. Sales are expected to add 4.0 percent on year, up from 3.8 percent in the previous month. Housing starts are called higher by an annual 1.0 percent after falling 1.7 percent a month earlier. Construction orders gained 8.5 percent on year in December.

Australia will provide Q4 numbers for current account and January figures for retail sales and private sector credit. The current account is expected to show a surplus of A$6.8 billion following the A$2.3 billion deficit in Q3. Sales are tipped to rise 1.2 percent on month after slipping 3.9 percent in December. Credit is called steady at 0.3 percent on month.

Thailand will release January figures for imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In December, imports were down 10.5 percent, exports sank 12.9 percent, the trade surplus was $1.00 billion and the current account surplus was $1.10 billion.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan remain closed on Tuesday for Peace Memorial Day and will re-open on Wednesday.