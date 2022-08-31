Japan Industrial Production Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Wednesday release July figures for industrial production, retail sales and housing starts, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, output was up 8.9 percent on month and down 2.8 percent on year, while retail sales fell 1.4 percent on month and rose 1.5 percent on year. Housing starts are tipped to fall 4.1 percent on year after shedding 2.2 percent in June.

South Korea will provide July results for industrial production and retail sales. Output is expected to ease 0.1 percent on month and rise 2.9 percent on year after gaining 1.9 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year in June. Retail sales shed 0.9 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year in June.

China will see August results for its manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes; in July, their scores were 49.0, 53.8 and 52.5, respectively.

Hong Kong will release July data for retail sales; in June, sales fell 4.1 percent on year.

Thailand will provide July numbers for industrial production, current account and coincident index. Forecasts suggest an increase of 8.4 percent for output following the 0.08 percent drop in June. The current account saw a deficit of $1.9 billion in June, while the coincident index had a score of 128.74.

Australia will release Q2 figures for construction work done and July data for private sector credit. Construction work is expected to add 0.9 percent on quarter after falling 0.9 percent in the three months prior. Credit rose 0.9 percent on month and 9.1 percent on year in June.

New Zealand will see July numbers for building permits; in June, permits sank 2.3 percent on month.