Japan Industrial Production Falls Less Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production fell less than estimated in January, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

Industrial production declined a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent monthly in January. In the initial estimate, output fell 1.3 percent.

Shipments declined 1.6 percent monthly in January. In the initial estimate, shipments fell 1.8 percent.

Inventories decreased 1.4 percent, which was in contrast to the 1.8 percent growth in the initial estimate.

The inventory ratio fell 0.4 percent in December. In the initial estimate, the inventory ratio declined 1.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 0.5 percent in January. According to the initial estimate, output decreased 0.9 percent.

Capacity utilization decreased 3.2 percent monthly in January and fell 2.3 percent from a year ago.