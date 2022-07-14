Japan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in May, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.

Industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent monthly in May. In the initial estimate, output fell 7.2 percent.

Shipments dropped by 4.1 percent monthly in May and the inventories fell 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the inventory ratio increased 3.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 3.1 percent in May. According to the initial estimate, output decreased 2.8 percent.

Production capacity fell 9.2 percent monthly in May and declined 6.7 percent from a year ago.