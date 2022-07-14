Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
14.07.2022 11:04:30
Japan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in May, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Thursday.
Industrial production decreased a seasonally adjusted 7.5 percent monthly in May. In the initial estimate, output fell 7.2 percent.
Shipments dropped by 4.1 percent monthly in May and the inventories fell 0.9 percent.
Meanwhile, the inventory ratio increased 3.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 3.1 percent in May. According to the initial estimate, output decreased 2.8 percent.
Production capacity fell 9.2 percent monthly in May and declined 6.7 percent from a year ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.