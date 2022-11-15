Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
15.11.2022 07:30:07
Japan Industrial Production Falls More Than Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production declined more than initially estimated in September, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.
Industrial production decreased by seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent monthly in September, revised down from -1.6 percent estimated initially.
Shipments declined by 2.5 percent monthly in September. Meanwhile, the inventories grew 2.9 percent and the inventory ratio gained 5.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 9.6 percent in September. According to the initial estimate, the rate of growth was 9.8 percent.
The capacity utilization declined 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing the 1.2 percent increase in August. On a yearly basis, capacity utilization advanced 12.3 percent.
