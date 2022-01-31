|
31.01.2022 01:00:00
Japan Industrial Production Gains 2.7% On Year In December
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was up 2.7 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.
That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3 percent and down from 5.1 percent in November.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, industrial production sank 1.0 percent - again missing forecasts for a drop of 0.8 percent following the 7.0 percent spike in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is showing signs of an upward movement.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.