Japan Industrial Production Rises 1.0% In July

(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 9.2 percent increase in June (originally 8.9 percent).

On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.8 percent - roughly in line with expectations after slipping 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.