Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
31.08.2022 02:14:56
Japan Industrial Production Rises 1.0% In July
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in July, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.
That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 9.2 percent increase in June (originally 8.9 percent).
On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 1.8 percent - roughly in line with expectations after slipping 2.8 percent in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes schließen mit klaren Verlusten -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor am Dienstag seine Gewinne wieder und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.