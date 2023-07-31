Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
31.07.2023 02:09:23
Japan Industrial Production Rises 2.0% On Month In June
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was up 2.0 percent on month in June, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday.
That was shy of expectations for a gain of 2.4 percent following the 2.2 percent decline in May.
On a yearly basis, industrial production slipped 0.4 percent after jumping 4.2 percent in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI revised its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is showing signs of increase at a moderate pace.
