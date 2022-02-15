Japan Industrial Production Rises As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production rose in December, as initially estimated, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

Industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent monthly in December, as estimated.

Shipments rose 0.1 percent monthly in December. In the initial estimate, shipments fell 0.1 percent.

Inventories increased 0.1 percent versus a 0.5 percent growth in the initial estimate.

The inventory ratio fell 0.5 percent in December. In the initial estimate, the inventory ratio rose 0.1 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose 2.7 percent in December, as initially estimated.

Capacity utilization decreased 0.4 percent monthly in December and grew 4.2 percent from a year ago.