18.05.2022 11:49:41
Japan Industrial Production Rises As Estimated
(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production rose in March, as initially estimated, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.
Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent monthly in March, as estimated.
Shipments and the inventory ratio rose 0.6 percent each monthly, in March.
Meanwhile, inventories decreased 0.4 percent.
On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 1.7 percent in March, in line with the initial estimate.
Production capacity increased 0.1 percent monthly in March and fell 1.2 percent from a year ago. The capacity utilization rate decreased 1.6 percent from the previous month and 4.4 percent from a year ago.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: ATX verkleinert Minus -- DAX auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann seine Verluste etwas eingränzen, während der deutsche Markt am Donnerstag kräftig unter Druck steht. An Asiens Börse waren am Donnerstag teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.