Japan Industrial Production Rises Less Than Initially Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's industrial production grew less than initially estimated in July, revised data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent monthly in July. According to the initial estimate, output had climbed 1.0 percent.

Shipments rose by 1.2 percent monthly in July and the inventories grew 0.6 percent. The inventory ratio increased 3.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 2.0 percent in July, which was revised from -1.8 percent.

Production capacity gained 2.4 percent monthly in July and declined 1.9 percent from a year ago.