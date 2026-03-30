|
31.03.2026 01:58:25
Japan Industrial Production Slipped 2.1% In February
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.
That missed forecasts for a decline of 2.0 percent following the 4.3 percent increase in January.
On a yearly basis, industrial production was up 0.3 percent.
Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.
According to the METI's forecast, industrial production is expected to rise 3.8 percent in March and 3.3 percent in April.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIran-Krieg im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Montag zuletzt stärker. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich auf unterschiedlichen Seiten der Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zum Wochenstart vorwiegend auf tieferem Niveau.