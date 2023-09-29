Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar - Kurs (GBP - AUD)
29.09.2023 01:58:34
Japan Industrial Production Unchanged In August
(RTTNews) - Industrial output in Japan came in flat in August, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.
That beat expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 1.8 percent drop in July.
On a yearly basis, industrial production fell 3.8 percent after slipping 2.3 percent in the previous month.
Upon the release of the data, the METI announced its assessment of production to fluctuating indecisively.
Industries that saw increased production included petroleum and coal products, communications electronics equipment and fabricated metals. These were offset by declines among motor vehicles, iron and steel and transport equipment.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich mehrere Vorzeichenwechsel. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag mit grünen Vorzeichen. Die Anleger in Fernost trennten sich mehrheitlich von Aktien.