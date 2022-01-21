|
21.01.2022 02:35:19
Japan Inflation Climbs 0.8% On Year In December
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 0.8 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and up from 0.6 percent in November.
Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up an annual 0.5 percent - unchanged but shy of forecasts for 0.6 percent.
Individually, prices were up for food, housing, fuel, clothing, education and recreation; they were down for furniture, medical care and communications.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, overall inflation and core CPI both were up 0.1 percent.
