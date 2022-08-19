Japan Inflation Continues To Stay Above 2% Target

(RTTNews) - Japan inflation continued to remain above the 2 percent target on higher fuel prices and weaker yen, official data showed on Friday.

Excluding fresh food, core inflation increased to 2.4 percent from 2.2 percent in the previous month, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications reported. The rate matched economists' expectations.

Core inflation exceeded the central bank's 2 percent target for the fourth straight month.

Overall consumer price inflation advanced to 2.6 percent in July from 2.4 percent in June, data showed. Excluding fresh food and energy, consumer price inflation came in at 1.2 percent versus 1.0 percent in June.