24.06.2022 00:00:08
Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release May figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, overall inflation was up 0.4 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 2.1 percent.
Singapore will provide May numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.8 percent on month and 5.8 percent on year. That follows the 2/2 percent monthly increase and the 6.2 percent annual gain in April.
China will see final current account data for the first quarter of 2022; the current account surplus was $118.4 billion in the three months prior.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsversuch auf niedrigem Niveau: ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten im Freitagshandel zu. Auch die US-Börsen notierten höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche von ihrer freundlichen Seite.