Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release February data for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In January, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 4.2 percent.

Malaysia will release February numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 3.6 percent on year, easing from 3.7 percent in January.

Singapore will provide February data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on month and a decline of 1.9 percent on year. That follows the 1.1 percent monthly decline and the 2.7 percent annual drop in January.

Taiwan will see February figures for unemployment; in January, the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.

Thailand will release February numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to rise 2.1 percent, down from 5.5 percent in January. Exports are called lower by an annual 7.0 percent after slipping 4.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $1.90 billion following the $4.65 billion shortfall a month earlier.