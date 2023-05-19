Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release April figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Overall national inflation is expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, easing from 3.2 percent in March. Core CPI is called higher by an annual 3.4 percent, accelerating from 3.1 percent in the previous month.

New Zealand will provide April numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth NZ$7.78 billion and exports were at NZ$6.51 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.273 billion.

Malaysia will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 4.0 percent on year after dipping 1.8 percent in March. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.9 percent after sinking 1.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at NYR21.6 billion, down from MYR26.7 billion a month earlier.

Taiwan will release Q1 numbers for current account; in the previous three months, the current account surplus was $23.39 billion.