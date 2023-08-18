Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release July figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Overall inflation is expected to rise 2.5 percent on year, slowing from 3.3 percent in June. Core CPI is tipped to climb 3.1 percent, easing from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

Malaysia will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, as well as Q2 data for GDP and current account. GDP is tipped to expand 3.3 percent on year, slowing from 5.6 percent in the previous three months; the current account surplus was 4.30 billion ringgit in Q1.

Imports are expected to sink 13.9 percent on year after dropping 18.9 percent in June. Exports are called lower by an annual 8.7 percent after slumping 14.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 21.2 billion ringgit, down from 25.8 billion ringgit a month earlier.

Taiwan will see Q2 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an expansion of 1.45 percent on year following the 2.98 percent contraction in the three months prior.