Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday see September figures for nationwide consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.1 percent.

New Zealand will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth NZ$7.28 billion and exports were at NZ$4.99 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$2.291 billion.

Malaysia will see preliminary Q3 figures for GDP and September numbers for consumer prices. In Q2, GDP was up 2.9 percent on year; in August, overall inflation rose 0.2 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Taiwan will release September data for export orders; in August, orders slumped 15.7 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide September numbers for consumer prices; in August, inflation was flat on month and up 1.8 percent on year.