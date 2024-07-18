Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday see June data for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In May, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.5 percent.

New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for consumer prices and June figures for credit card spending. Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.6 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year in the previous three months. Card spending was flat on year in May.

Malaysia will release preliminary Q2 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 4.2 percent on year.