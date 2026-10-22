23.10.2026 00:03:08

Japan Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 1.7 percent.

Japan also will see preliminary October results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in September, their scores were 54.1, 51.3 and 52.3, respectively.

Australia also will see preliminary October results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in September, their scores were 49.6, 51.9 and 51.3, respectively.

Singapore will provide September consumer price data; in August, overall inflation was up 0.6 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.2 percent.

Taiwan will release September data for unemployment and industrial production; in August, the jobless rate was 3.32 percent and industrial production was up 23.47 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Friday for King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day and will re-open on Monday.

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