Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
20.10.2023 01:39:26
Japan Inflation Rises 3.0% On Year In September
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.0 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Friday.
That was in line with expectations and down from 3.2 percent in August.
On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.3 percent - again matching forecasts and accelerating from 0.2 percent in the previous month.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile costs of food, rose 2.8 percent on year - exceeding expectations for 2.7 percent and slowing from 3.1 percent a month earlier.
Core CPI rose 0.2 percent on month, easing from 0.3 percent in August.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerIm Bann des Nahostkriegs: US-Börsen geben zum Handelsende nach -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus der Sitzung -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Abgaben. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost mussten am Federn lassen.