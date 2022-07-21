Japan Interest Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoJ is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

Japan also will see June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are predicted to skyrocket 45.7 percent on year, slowing from 48.9 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 17.5 percent, up from 15.8 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at 1,509.7 billion yen following the 2,384.7-billion-yen shortfall a month earlier.

Hong Kong will provide June numbers for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will conclude its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark lending rate (3.5 percent), deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and lending facility rate (4.25 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.

New Zealand will release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were worth NZ$6.69 billion and exports were at NZ$6.95 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$263 million.

New Zealand also will see June data for credit card spending; in May, card spending was up 2.2 percent on year.

Australia will see June figures for new home sales from the Housing Industry Association; in May, sales were down 5.5 percent on month.