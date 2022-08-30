|
Japan Jobless Data On Tap For Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release July figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.6 percent, and the jobs-to-applicant ratio is also called unchanged at 1.27.
Australia will provide July numbers for building permits, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.0 percent on month following the 0.7 percent drop in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.