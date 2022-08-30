30.08.2022 00:00:20

Japan Jobless Data On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release July figures for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.6 percent, and the jobs-to-applicant ratio is also called unchanged at 1.27.

Australia will provide July numbers for building permits, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 2.0 percent on month following the 0.7 percent drop in June.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Fokus: ATX in Grün -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Dienstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen Erholungsversuch. Die Märkte in Fernost finden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen