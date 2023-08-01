Japan Jobless Rate Eases To 2.5% In June

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations and down from 2.6 percent in May.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.30 - missing forecasts for 1.32 and down from 1.31 in previous month.

The participation rate was 63.1 percent, up from 62.9 percent a month earlier.