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28.08.2026 01:40:29
Japan Jobless Rate Falls To 2.4% In July
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was below expectations for 2.5 percent, which would have been unchanged.
The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.18 - unchanged from the previous month but shy of forecasts for 1.19.
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