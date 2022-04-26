Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
26.04.2022 02:12:25
Japan Jobless Rate Falls To 2.6% In March
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.
That was shy of expectations for 2.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from the February reading.
The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.22, matching forecasts and up from 1.21 in the previous month.
The participation rate was 62.1 percent, topping forecasts for 62.0 percent and up from 61.8 percent a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessions-Ängste: Dow schlussendlich stärker -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich niedriger -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich tiefrot
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart in Grün. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Montag deutlich nach. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten schwächer.