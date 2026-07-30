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31.07.2026 01:56:37

Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.5% In June

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.

That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the May reading.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.18 - exceeding expectations for 1.17, which would have been unchanged.

The ministry also said that overall inflation in the Tokyo region - considered a leading indicator for the nationwide trend - was up 2.0 percent on year in July, up from 1.7 percent in June.

Core CPI rose an annual 1.9 percent, exceeding expectations for 1.8 percent and up from 1.6 percent a month earlier.

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