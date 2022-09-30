Japan Jobless Rates Eases To 2.5% In August

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in August, the Ministry on Internal Affairs and Communication said on Friday.

That was in line with forecasts and down from 2.6 percent in July.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.32, surpassing expectations for 1.30 and up from 1.29 in the previous month.

The participation rate was 62.9 percent - matching forecasts and unchanged from the previous month.