Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)
|
21.07.2023 01:45:15
Japan June Overall Inflation Climbs 3.3% On Year
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in Japan were up 3.3 percent on year in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.
That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.5 percent but was up from 3.2 percent in May.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, inflation rose 0.1 percent - in line with expectations following the flat reading in the previous month.
Core consumer prices, which exclude the volatile costs of food, rose an annual 3.3 percent - matching forecasts and up from 3.2 percent a month earlier.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison im Fokus: Dow schließt mit Plus - Nasdaq schwächer -- ATX zu Handelsende mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex drehte im Verlauf ins Plus und schloss in Grün. Die Wall Street schloss mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag schwächer.