Japan June Trade Surplus $8.00 Billion

(RTTNews) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of $8.00 billion in June, Statistics Korea said on Monday.

That exceeded forecasts for a surplus of $5.24 billion and was up from $4.96 billion in May.

Exports were up 5.1 percent on year, shy of expectations for an increase of 6.3 percent and down from 11.7 percent in the previous month.

Imports contracted 7.5 percent versus forecasts for a decline of 2.2 percent following the 2.0 percent drop a month earlier.