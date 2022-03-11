|
Japan Large Companies' Sentiment Turns Negative In Q1
(RTTNews) - Japanese large companies' confidence turned negative in the first quarter, survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed on Friday.
The large industries' business survey index fell to -7.5 in January to March period from +9.6 in the preceding period.
Nonetheless, the situation is expected to improve in the second quarter of 2022. The BSI for April to June period rose to 4.7 points.
The survey showed that large manufacturers' index declined to -7.6 from +7.9 in the prior quarter and the index for non-manufactures came in at -7.4 versus +10.4 a quarter ago.
