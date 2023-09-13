Japan Large Manufacturers' Sentiment Strengthens In Q3

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Japanese large manufacturers improved in the third quarter, a quarterly business outlook survey from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The business survey index of large manufacturers rose to 5.4 in the third quarter from -0.4 in the second quarter. The score was forecast to rise to 0.2.

At the same time, the BSI for large non-manufacturers climbed to 6.0 in the September quarter from 4.1 a quarter ago.

As a result, the BSI for overall large industries came in at 5.8, up from 2.7 in the second quarter.

Large manufacturers expect business conditions to improve in the fourth quarter, with the index rising to 8.8 before falling to 6.2 in the first quarter of 2024.