Japan Leading Index At 2-Year Low

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index declined to a two-year low in December, as initially estimated, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 97.2 in December from 97.7 in the previous month.

The score came in line with the preliminary estimate released on February 7 and reached the lowest since December 2020, when the reading was 96.5.

The coincident index that measures the current economic situation, also weakened to a 7-month low of 99.1 in December from 99.3 in the previous month. The flash score was 98.9. At the same time, the lagging index slid to 99.6 from 99.8 in the preceding month. The reading was revised from 98.9.