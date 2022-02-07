|
07.02.2022 07:25:54
Japan Leading Index At 5-Month High
(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index rose to a five-month high in December, while the coincident index weakened, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.
The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 104.3 in December from 103.9 in the previous month. This was the highest reading since July.
Meanwhile, the coincident index that measures the current economic situation, dropped to 92.6 from 92.8 in November.
At the lagging index, the lagging index rose to 94.2 from 93.4 a month ago.
